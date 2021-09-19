Hyattsville man dead and four others injured in two-car crash

MARLTON, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland Saturday evening.

Maryland State Police troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to an area near Trumps Hill Rd. along U.S. Highway 301 northbound on Saturday. According to the preliminary investigation, a mid-size car crashed into a compact sport utility vehicle. The mid-size vehicle traveled off the road and into a wooded area.

Just before 7:40 p.m., troopers and community members were able to pull the man driving the car out before it caught fire. The man trapped in the car, Meguel Albert Holmes, 35, of Hyattsville, Md., was taken to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital, where he later died.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the hospital. Three people in the other vehicle, along with one community member assisting in the rescue, were also transported to a local area hospital to treat their injuries.

Police shut down the northbound lane of U.S. 301 for five hours to investigate the cause of the crash.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration was called to the scene due to the extent of the road closure.

The preliminary cause of the crash was not given, but neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be involved. The incident is still under investigation.