Husband arrested, accused of shooting wife in Gaithersburg home

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police say Allen Price Jr. shot his 45-year-old wife just after 10 a.m. Thursday at a home on Sandy Lake Drive. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives say other family members were home at the time and heard a gunshot. When they went to the victim’s bedroom, they told police say saw the woman had been shot and Price Jr. jumped out the second-story window.

With the help of K-9 officers, officers from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, and the Maryland State Police helicopter, Montgomery County Police say they found Price Jr. about 90 minutes after the shooting was reported. The suspect was hiding in a wooded area on Broadwater Drive in Gaithersburg, according to police. Police say a loaded handgun was found near where Price Jr. was hiding.

Price Jr. is facing an additional charge since detectives say a previous conviction prevents him from possessing a firearm.

Price Jr. is being held without bond.

