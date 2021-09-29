Hurrican Ida flooding relief for Rockville residents

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Rockville is now offering compensation for those impacted by flood damage caused by Hurricane Ida earlier this month.

Many Rockville residents are still displaced from their homes due to Hurricane Ida. The city is also offering reimbursement of insurance deductible payments from the impacts of the heavy rain. Qualifying expenses include flood damage cleanup, insurance deductibles, drying efforts, water removal, and disposal of damaged property or goods.

The storm took the life of 19-year-old Melkin Daniel Cedillo.

“Eligible residents may receive up to $2,500 “toward the costs of immediate remediation of damaged property resulting from flooding that occurred on September 1, 2021,” a note on the city webpage writes.

Payments cannot be used to replace damaged items or personal property, for reconstruction costs, or as compensation for bodily injury or lost time.

