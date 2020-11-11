Hunters cited in annual bear hunt in Western Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Several hunters across Maryland have been cited following the state’s annual black bear hunt for illegal hunting in Western Maryland. The hunters violated policies for luring black bears.

Maryland’s black bear hunt was held October 26 through October 30 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. Hunters harvested 117 black bears. The largest bear weighed 537 pounds in Frederick County, Md.

These hunters, who have legal permits to hunt, were using bait to attract and lure bears which is against the law. The hunters used corn, oil and spoiled meat to lure the bears which ultimately could lead to dangerous situations.

“It is illegal for a reason because it could be a threat to human life,” said Public Information Officer, Natural Resources Police Department of Natural Resources, Lauren Moses. “So to keep everyone safe and to ensure the safety of hunters of our community and visitors, we ask that people to refrain from using any type of bait, scent attracting or electric calls.”

Police charged 13 hunters and fined them $500.

2020 Maryland Black Bear Hunt by the Numbers: