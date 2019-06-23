Hundreds show up to first kite event at Big Cork

Maryland

The event on Saturday was free and open to the public.

ROHRERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of people showed off their kite-flying skills at Big Cork Vineyards in Washington County on Saturday.

Families were joined alongside a D.C.-based group called “Wings Over Washington.”

The day event at Big Cork gave people plenty of time and space to enjoy a variety of activities, including kite building and kite flying demonstrations for kids.

Nine-year-old Norah Levan’s skills were put to the test. “It’s pretty hard because you have to get the right wind to do it,” said Levan.

This is the first big kite event for the Big Cork, which was free and open to the public.

