Hundreds register for city-wide scavenger hunt

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A city-wide, week long scavenger hunt starts Saturday in a partnership between Celebrate Frederick and Surelocked In Escape Games.

The event features over 100 clues that will take folks throughout the entire city of Frederick.

“The Great Frederick Scavenger hunt will last from September 5th through the following Saturday, September 12th.” Celebrate Frederick Executive Director Jennifer Martin said. “It should be a really fun, family friendly way to explore the whole city and get out in a safe way.”

Teams of 6 or fewer can sign up at any point during the week and can take on assortment of riddles and clues created by the Surelocked In staff .

Surelocked Owner Chris Sparks said the event was created when Frederick’s annual “In The Streets” event was cancelled.

“We have been making free scavenger hunts for first saturday going back to 2016,” Sparks said. “So when they reached out to us, it was a natural partnership to say ‘can we do something truly special to keep that celebration of Frederick spirit alive, but in a way that’s socially distanced and safe.'”

Over 30 local businesses have partnered with the Frederick Scavenger Hunt, meaning the winners could walk away with gift cards, tickets, t-shirts and more.