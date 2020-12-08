Hundreds line up for COVID-19 safety kits in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of cars lined up around the block for COVID-19 safety kits at Hughes Methodist Church in Wheaton on Tuesday.

Thermometers, masks, gloves, sanitizing wipes and tissues, and filled blue reusable bags. Organizers say they had 550 kits at the start of the day, and ran out of them before noon, with dozens of cars still waiting in line.

Montgomery County public health officials are distributing thousands of these kits across the county this week, focusing on areas hit especially hard by the pandemic like Fairland, Aspen Hill, and Wheaton.

“These communities also have very high proportions of minorities. Data shows us that minorities, like, Hispanics and African-Americans, are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. So, we’re focusing on hot spot zip codes throughout Montgomery County,” said Dr. Christopher Rogers of Montgomery County’s Dept. of Health and Human Services.



There are two more COVID-kit drive-throughs planned for this week in Montgomery County:

Oak Chapel United Methodist Church (14500 Layhill Rd. in Silver Spring), Thursday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



East County HUB at East County Community Recreation Center (3310 Gateshead Manor Way in Silver Spring), Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.