Humane Society offers reward for information on suspect who shot cats in Clear Spring

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Humane Society of Washington County (HSWC) says two cats were shot and killed in Clear Spring late December and early January, and the organization is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

HSWC says on December 29, a concerned resident from the area of National Pike and St. Paul Road brought in a cat that been shot. The injury was determined too severe, and the cat was euthanized. The owner was identified.

On January 3, HSWC’s Field Services Department responded to the same area, where another cat was found shot twice. Their veterinarian found the injuries to be too severe, and the cat was euthanized

The HSWC urges the public to share any information that may help identify the suspect. Information and tips should be directed to HSWC Field Services at 301-733-2060, extension 203.