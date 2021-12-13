Humane Society of Washington County to host job fair

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you are interested in working with animals, now is the time! The Humane Society of Washington County is hosting a job fair on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The organization holds job fairs at least once every few years. Some of the jobs they will have available includes adoption counselors, resource center counselors, and more.

“We know that applying for jobs can be overwhelming. Coming into a job fair and getting to talk to the current staff and learn more about the positions in person makes it a little bit easier and maybe a little less scary for interested applicants,” said Noel Fridgen, the development, and communications manager of the Humane Society of Washington County.