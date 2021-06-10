Humane Society of Washington County seeks artists for centennial celebration

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Humane Society of Washington County is celebrating its 100th year anniversary this fall and they want some local artists to help them celebrate.

The Humane Society of Washington County is looking for design submissions for 12 life-size fiberglass cat and dog statues that will be used to celebrate their 100th year. The statues will be put on display at local businesses in the fall. The artwork will be auctioned off at the Humane Society’s 100th Anniversary Gala in November. Winning artists will get a one-hundred-dollar gift card to Howard’s Art and Frames to help them with the cost of supplies to design the statues.

“We wanted to do something very different and special and just a way to get the community involved not only the artists who will be painting these statues but just the community who can then go around to the different businesses and see them and enjoy them and just really appreciate how far the Humane Society has come in the past 100 years,” said Noel Fridgen Cordell, Development and Communications Manager at the Humane Society of Washington County.

All design submissions are due by June 30th. You can submit your applications by dropping them off at the shelter or by emailing Ana Somers at asomers@hswcmd.org.