Humane Society of Washington County rescues over 100 animals from an unsanitary living condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Over 100 animals were rescued from “unsafe and unsanitary” living conditions by the Humane Society of Washington County on Tuesday.

HSWC recovered 87 dogs and 25 cats from the area. They released photos and video of the event, showing how many of the dogs were filthy and the ground was covered in feces and urine.

The grime-covered stairs of the location. One dog’s legs are coated in an unknown black substance. Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Washington County.

The Humane Society brought all of the animals into the shelter, where they were checked out by veterinarians. HSWC is currently accepting donations to help these animals.

According to the organization, this event is being investigated.