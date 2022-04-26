WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown’s “Subaru’s Share the Love Donation” is continuing to donate to local organizations in the area.

With help from Subaru of America, Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown is donating $22,691 to the Washington County Humane Society.

Sheehy doubled the amount that they gave the Humane Society last year.

“Over the last 12 years we have donated $176 million to charities nationwide,” said Anthony Schifano, the general manager of Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown.

“We are so thrilled with this donation. The Humane Society of Washington County gets right around 4,200 animals into our care every year, so this money is so important to help us be able to provide care medical treatment and anything these animals may need until they’re able to find their forever house,” said Noelle Cordell, the development and communications manager of the Humane Society of Washington County.

Last year’s donation from Sheehy to the Humane Society was $11,887.