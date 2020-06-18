Humane Society of Washington County offering curbside wellness visits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has impacted many people and even animals, however the Humane Society of Washington county wants to ensure your pets are still able to get their wellness visits.

Many clinics have been operating differently because of COVID-19, which is resulting in some animals missing their health appointments.

However, the humane society is offering curbside low cost wellness visits for your pets.

This event will be happening once a month, and your pet will be able to get vaccinated, microchipped, flea and tick treatment, and more.

The clinic says it is important to keep your pets safe and healthy, just as you would want that for yourself, and they are excited to offer this treatment and hope to reopen soon.

“We’re looking forward to opening back up and having our services back up, we’re still moving cautiously, but it’s really nice, to be able to see people, and see the love and bond that they have for their animals,” said executive director, Colin Berry.

