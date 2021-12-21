Humane Society of Washington County matches December donations

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This holiday season, the Humane Society of Washington County is asking you to help animals in need and make a donation.

Throughout the entire month of December, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000.

“If you make a gift to the Humane Society of Washington County this month it will be doubled and therefore it will go to help twice as many animals in need. It all goes directly to the care of the animals at HSWC and we are just so grateful for the support we get during all year round, but especially during the holiday,” said Noel Fridgen, development and communications manager for the Humane Society of Washington County.

If you are interested in making a donation, click here.