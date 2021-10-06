Humane Society of Washington County kicks off Paws for a Cause Statue Tour

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Humane Society of Washington County is having a Paws for a Cause Statue Tour to celebrate its 100th year.

Twelve cat and dog statues painted by local artists will be on display at businesses around the county through Nov. 9. People can get a statue tour map on the Humane Society of Washington County’s website. All completed maps can be submitted and entered to win a 25 dollar humane society retail store gift card and a Primanti Brothers gift card.

You can also purchase a statue using the “buy it now” option on the Humane Society’s website from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11.