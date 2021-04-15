Humane Society of Washington County in need of foster families for animals

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –The Humane Society of Washington County is in need of foster families for their animals.

The Humane Society’s foster program allows them to help care for more animals by freeing up some space at the shelter.

Foster families temporarily take care of animals in their homes for weeks or months at a time. The Humane Society needs more fosters right now because they’ve been seeing an increase in their kitten intake during the current kitten season. Fosters need to be 18 years old or older, and able to transport their foster animals to the humane society regularly for medical care or emergency situations. They do not need to live in Maryland.

“These foster care families allow us to expand our capacity out into the community so foster care families they’ll take oftentimes mom cats, and their litter of kittens or orphaned kittens without mothers who then are often bottle babies they’ll take them into their home and care for them until they’re old enough to be spayed and neutered and put up for adoption to find their own forever home,” said Noel Fridgen Development and Communications Manager of Humane Society of Washington County.

The Humane Society of Washington County will provide training support and initial supplies to foster families.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster you can email the Humane Society fostercare@hswcmd.org or call 301-733-2060 ext. 215. You can also get more information about the program here.