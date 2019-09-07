Humane Society of Washington County hosted 16th annual “Pooch Plunge”

Humane Society says the event has become a tradition for many people in the community

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The Humane Society of Washington County hosted its 16th annual “Pooch Plunge” Saturday.

Dogs of all colors, shapes, and sizes made a splash at the Claude Potterfield pool Saturday afternoon. Owners were able to swim and play with their furry friends as well.

Officials from the humane society say this event is a tradition to close out the summer in preparation for the winter months.

“Its become a tradition for many people in the community they come back every year, they love it,” said Noel Fridgen of the Washington County Humane Society. “It is a fundraiser for the humane society but more than that, it’s just an opportunity for dogs and dog lovers to come together and have some end of summer fun.”

Coordinators say they had over 90 dogs at this years event.