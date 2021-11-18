Humane Society of Washington County has low-cost, curbside wellness clinic for pets

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–The Humane Society of Washington County is bringing back its curbside wellness clinic for pets.

On the third Thursday of every month, people can bring their cat or dog to the humane society to get low-cost health services like microchipping, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, and dog licenses.

“We service dogs in the morning from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and then cats in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is a limit of 3 animals per household and we will stop servicing animals once there are 40 in line for each separate session,” said Noel Fridgen Cordell, who works as the Development and Communications Manager at the Humane Society of Washington County.

The wellness clinic is working to achieve the Humane Society’s mission to keep pets with their adoptive families and out of the shelters, by providing services that families might otherwise struggle to access.

“People can come if they maybe don’t have a relationship with a local veterinarian or have tight personal finances we can offer them this low-cost option,” Fridgen Cordell said.

The wellness clinic is open to Washington County residents only. If you are looking to get your pet microchipped or get a Washington County dog license you can get that done any time the Humane Society of Washington County is open.