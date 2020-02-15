Humane Society holds speed dating with cats event

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — You’ve heard of speed dating for people but how about speed dating with cats?

The Humane Society of Washington County held a Valentine’s Day event where people were able to find their forever cat companion with the help of a matchmaker. Adopters filled out questionnaires about their personality and preferences for their future pet. Matchmakers then paired cats with their new owners. The event was a way for adopters to get to know for a new pet before taking it home.

“We were just looking for something different something fun of course Valentine’s Day is all about love and whether you’re single or in a relationship you can always find your love in your pet,” said Noel Fridgen Communications and Digital Fundraising Manager at Humane Society of Washington County.

Adoption fees were lowered to fourteen dollars as a special discount for Valentine’s Day.