Humane Society holds annual Pooch Plunge fundraiser

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The dog days of summer might be over, but the Humane Society of Washington County still needs your help.

The Humane Society of Washington County held its annual Pooch Plunge to raise money for the animals in their care.

This is the 17th year of the fundraiser and Noel Fridgen, Communications Director for the Humane Society, described the event as a fun, care-free summer night where all of the dogs can splash around. She also touched upon how the event is a welcome opportunity for some fun especially after this year.

The money raised at the event goes directly towards helping the animals in the Humane Society.

“So we get thousands of animals that come through our doors each year. So an event like the Pooch Plunge goes to support their food, their medical bills, just their general care while they’re in our shelter until they find their forever home.” Noel Fridgen, Communications Director for the Humane Society

“It’s unconditional love!” said Tina McDonald. Tina McDonald and her husband adopted their dog Mac, formerly Ryobi, in April from the Humane Society and are so thankful they were introduced to their new furry family member. The McDonald’s had recently lost their dog and were heartbroken when they reached out to the Humane Society.

“They had kept in touch with us and we went out, saw Ryobi, and love at first sight. He comes home with us, he was a handful. We were thinking ‘what did we do?’ and him and I took a walk, Ryobi and I took a walk, and I knew right then on, that moment on, he was ours.” Tina McDonald

To see how you can help the Humane Society of Washington County or to look into adoption, head to their website.

