Human remains identified as missing Silver Spring woman from 2018

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Human remains have been identified as a woman who has been missing since August of 2018, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

On April 15, 2021, MCPD discovered human skeletal remains near Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue off the highway in a wooded area. Since then, the remains underwent DNA analysis.

Detectives received notification that the skeletal remains had been positively identified as Brenda Lee Hopkins. She was reported missing in August of 2018. Hopkins was 68 at the time of the report of her disappearance.

Brenda Louise Hopkins. Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department.

During the investigation, detectives exhausted all leads and major crimes did not find anything suspicious about her disappearance.

Detectives suspected that Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer's and wandered away from her home in the 11700 block of Eden Road in Silver Spring.

At this time, there is no evidence that suggests foul play involving Hopkins’ disappearance.