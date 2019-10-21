“Hugs For Kids In Chemo” organization comes to Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — An organization called “Hugs For Kids In Chemo” hosted their first fundraising event in Boonsboro over the weekend.

Karen and David Hillen lost their son to cancer in 2009 when he was just 15 years old. They started this organization to let other children going through chemotherapy know that they’re not alone. The couple is originally from Columbia, Maryland. The fundraiser was a painting event. All the proceeds go to the “Build A Bear Foundation”. The family says after seeing what their son went through they knew they wanted to help others.

“He was in the hospital and it was getting close to the holidays and I remember a conversation over the phone and he said, mom it really sucks being in here,” Karen said.

“Its just a way to take the kids minds off of what’s really going on with them at the time,” David said.

Since the passing of their son, the couple has donated hundreds of bears across the state of Maryland to children going through chemotherapy and Build A Bear. They say they hope to become a nonprofit by 2021.