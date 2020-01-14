Hub City 100 Miler Kicks off

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –The seventh annual Hub City 100 Miler kicked off Friday in Hagerstown.

Over 11,000 runners and walkers showed up at Fairgrounds Park to get their New Year fitness goal started.

Here is how it works:

Participants sign up for the miler with the goal of completing one mile per day for one hundred days from January 10 through April 18. Each week they are eligible to win prizes. Community members say it’s a a challenge they look forward to every year.

“Well the first year I did it I lost 10 pounds. Just doing one mile a day whichever way you want to do it either walking running riding a bike doing yoga there’s a variety of things you can do and it’s fun and I met a lot of great people and it just keeps me coming back every year i couldn’t wait to get here today,” Gail Snyder said.

Registration will stay open through the end of January. By registering for the program you will automatically be eligible for prizes.