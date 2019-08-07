HPD uses creative efforts to recruit more officers

The department was inspired by a law enforcement recruitment video that a force in New Zealand produced

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Not all police business is serious, and officers at Hagerstown Police Department showed that.

With HPD currently short-staffed, the department created an entertaining, cinematic recruitment video geared towards millennials. HPD teamed up with HighRock Studios to execute the project. According to Police Chief Paul Kifer, there are currently 17 vacancies in a 112 manned department.

Kifer added that those interested in joining the force can go to the station’s website to receive more information. One star of the show, Officer Mike Alderton, was happy to join in on the fun.

“There is not really another video like this other than the one from New Zealand which gave us our inspiration, so we didn’t want some video that was going to just get passed by or flipped by people watching, we wanted something really catchy and would capture people’s attention,” Alderton said.

The department was inspired by a law enforcement recruitment video that a force in New Zealand produced. Chief Kifer said that HighRock Studios wrote the script and shot the entire production.