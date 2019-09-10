HPD cracks down on motorists, pedestrians violating road laws

Beginning this month, HPD is participating in pedestrian traffic enforcement around the area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is cracking down on drivers and pedestrians who violate pedestrian safety laws.

Beginning this month, HPD is participating in pedestrian traffic enforcement around the area. According to police, the Maryland Highway Safety Office has provided funding to enforce pedestrian violations. Law enforcement will begin with a warning period for about 30 days then advance to citations depending on violations.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s (MDOT SHA) pedestrian safety campaign includes both drivers and pedestrians. The movement dubbed “Look Up. Look Out.” is aimed to remind drivers to stay alert, obey the posted speed limit and stop for pedestrians.

According to HPD Chief Paul Kifer, over the last two years, Dual Highway has experienced quite a few pedestrian accidents.