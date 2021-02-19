How will businesses adjust to new COVID-19 guidelines; vaccinations can be required

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As many businesses took a hard hit during the pandemic, Montgomery County is looking into how to recover and adjust to all the changes.

Since 2020, capacity limits and social distancing guidelines have been put in place for businesses, and now, employers are questioning if and when they could vaccinate their employees. County leaders dissed COVID-19 Economic Revitalization and Recover all to keep businesses informed.

The county’s Chief of Labor Relations and Public Safety, Silvia Kinch, offered advice to employers on how they should prioritize and incentivize employees for getting vaccines and whether vaccines can be mandatory. “In the past, the mandated vaccines had full FDA approval. However, the emergency use and authorization that was provided by the FDA may be sufficient to mandate vaccines,” Kinch stated.

No states have mandated vaccines, and Kinch says as of right now, there are no plans to mandate vaccines in the county.