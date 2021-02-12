How to safely celebrate Valentine’s Day during COVID

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As couples are preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little differently than usual this weekend, local businesses are preparing meet these couples halfway.

Mary Grimm is the Head Designer of TG Designs, where she spent Friday preparing and selling floral arrangements ahead of what is usually the highlight of floral sales. She noted that during the pandemic, business is not completely as usual.

“You can’t go to restaurants and you can’t get together in big groups,” Grimm explained, “So this is a good way to show your love and to send the flowers.”

Grimm also stated that she believes the pandemic has lasted as long as it has due to people gathering in large groups.

Like many businesses across the country, Grimm has seen a decline in orders. She said sending flowers is the safest option to spread the love this Sunday.

“We call the recipient before we go. We let them that we’re on our way,” Grimm explained. “When they get there, they beep the horn and they set it on the ground or either on a table in front of the door, and then they leave.”

While Valentine’s Day might not look the same this year, the CDC is giving these tips on how to celebrate safely.

The CDC recommends making decorations or homemade cards and dropping them off at your loved one’s home or taking a walk with your valentine. They also recommend making a special meal or dessert or even planning a picnic outside. If the weather isn’t great for the outdoors, the CDC recommends planning a movie or game night.

Above all else, the CDC stressed that if you do celebrate with people you do not live with to meet outdoors, stay socially distant, and wear your masks.