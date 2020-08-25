How to report power outages in MoCo ahead of potential storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service is reminding residents to plan ahead before severe weather.
If there is a power outage in Montgomery County, you can report hem to the following companies by calling these numbers:
- BG&E: 1 (877) 778-2222
- First Energy: 1 (888) 544-4877
- PEPCO: 1 (877) 737-2662
In case of emergencies, like wires down, or fires, always call 911 first. It’s best to assume any downed wire is “live.” Avoid going near it and call 911 to be safe.
