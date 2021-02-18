How to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning during power outages

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As we continue to see snowstorms across the region, many people have also been dealing with power outages.

In an attempt to stay warm using a generator or by sitting in a running car, people can often cause themselves to get carbon monoxide poisoning which can turn deadly. Emergency services say that if using a generator, you should never bring it inside of your home. Leave it outside when using it to power your home. You also should never sit in a running car in a garage or enclosed space as poor ventilation makes CO poisoning a high risk.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning starts out with some generalized symptoms such as headache and dizziness, maybe some nausea, maybe some vomiting and progresses as the levels get higher so it’s very common that people don’t realize that they’re suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning because they think they just have a cold starting or maybe the beginning of the flu,” said David Chisholm, Deputy Director of Operations for the Washington County Division of Emergency Services.

Emergency services say that if you suspect CO poisoning, you should step outside and call 911. Do not attempt to drive yourself to the hospital.