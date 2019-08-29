How to properly dispose your smoke detectors

The latest, lithium ion smoke detectors are good for 10 years.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Smoke detectors are common household fixtures that keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire.

However, they can be dangerous if not properly disposed of.

There are two methods to properly dispose of your smoke detectors:

“If it’s the older version, you’ll usually be able to have access to the batteries,” said Lt. Trevor Snodderly. “They’re recommending to take out the battery, recycling the battery and just throwing away the hard plastic one.

He adds, if it’s the lithium sealed smoke detector, where there’s no access to the battery, call your local landfill.

The latest, lithium ion smoke detectors are good for 10 years.

Last year, crews from the Maugansville Fire Department installed over 400 new smoke detectors, and they say they plan on doing more this year.

Local fire departments including Hagerstown and Maugansville have a smoke detector program and it’s free for area residents.