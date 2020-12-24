How to keep your pets safe during the winter

MARYLAND (WDVM) — As temperatures drop and more ice and snow can be found around, it is important to note that people aren’t the only ones who might need to wear a few extra layers. Vets stress the importance of protecting pets as well, especially ones with thinner coats who may become hypothermic.

“It’s important for pet parents to use their judgment, and if it’s brutally cold, for example, if we’re having a polar vortex, and if your dog is a particularly thin-coated dog like a chihuahua, for example, this might be the kind of pet you want to get a coat for,” Dr. Albert Ahn, veterinary advisor for Myos Pet, said.

Ahn said that it is important to speak with your vet if you have any concerns about your pet and winter weather, as your vet will know your pet’s medical history as well as the climate of the area the best. He said when walking your pet to be careful around ice and slippery patches to prevent leg injuries.

He also said to look out for problem foods during the holidays, including grapes, raisins and chocolate.