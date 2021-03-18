How the childcare crisis is affecting Maryland daycares

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The recently-signed American Rescue Plan will be bringing billions of dollars into the state of Maryland. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md) held a roundtable on Wednesday to bring attention to one of the areas in need of funding — childcare.

“The pandemic, of course, has taken a toll on all families and on the work that all of you do as providers of quality childcare,” said Van Hollen to the group of executives of various childcare organizations.

In downtown Hagerstown, the Hagerstown Day Nursery is still working to bounce back from several months of being shut down.

“Of course funding and our enrollment went way down,” said Trina Johnson, director of Hagerstown Day Nursery. “Some of our kids didn’t come back because they left to go to public school and then they did that virtually. We are up to 17 now, we’re licensed for 20.”

The daycare was closed for four months, from the end of March to the beginning of August 2020. During that time and since then they have faced many financial problems, from the months of lost revenue to the costs of reopening the daycare with all of the new restrictions.

“We all had to apply for unemployment, which we have never done in our lives, so that was kind of interesting. We also had to redo a lot of stuff in the daycare before MSD would let us reopen,” said Johnson.

According to Van Hollen, this problem is not new. Though the pandemic has helped to bring light to the lack of funding for robust childcare across the state.

“Prior to the pandemic — so this is even before we were struck by COVID-19 — 40% of black Marylanders and over half of Latino Marylanders lived in childcare deserts,” said Van Hollen.

It’s estimated Maryland can lose more than 78,000 licensed childcare slots by the time the pandemic is over, Van Hollen said.