How Hagerstown parents get children prepared for school year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Many Hagerstown families are winding down the summer with a day of fun the park.

With classes beginning on September 3rd for Washington County students, parents and guardians have already started preparing their children for the transition to head back to school.

Gary Nalvin, a Hagerstown resident says he tells his son what to expect before beginning a new year.

“We tell him all about his new classes, new teacher, telling him to get excited,” said Nalvin. “We help him put all his things in his bag to get ready for school.”

Some parents began preparing weeks ago to get a head start on shopping for school supplies for their children.

“Hit the stores early, to make sure to get everything they need. Before stuff runs out,” said Ruby Streeter, Hagerstown resident.

Streeter also says she’s helped to get her grandchildren adjusted for the new school year — by starting with their sleeping habits.

“Get them back in the routine of going to bed early, you know so they get a good night of sleep and are refreshed for the first day of school. ”

Classes will begin the day after Labor Day, and Washington County projects to welcome 22,000 students back to school.