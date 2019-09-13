How does your medical practice prevent hacking?

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The healthcare industry is taking the steps to protect patients’ personal information.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, better known as HIPPA, was put in place by the government to ensure that your information is protected. Cyber officials say right now, criminals are attempting to attack that information.

“Medical practices or people in the health care industry are being targeted because the information that these practices have is more valuable on the dark web to a cybercriminal than you social security number or just your credit card information,” Darren Clark said, owner of Clark Computer Services.

Criminals can use that information for blackmailing, extortion, and more. Officials say the cost of a data breach through cybercrime in the health care industry is higher than most. They say on average every patient record that’s compromised could cost them hundreds of dollars.

“A doctors office has 30,000 patients, their liability can be as much as $450 per patient or even higher,” Clark said.

With this nationwide issue happening every day, local practices in the area are taking precautions to protect their data systems.

“Cybercriminals know that a small medical practice doesn’t put as much into their it security as maybe a large hospital,” Clark said.

According to cyber officials phishing is one of the methods criminals use to attack and employees with proper knowledge to help identify these attempts can reduce the risk of a successful attack. Cyber officials recommend asking your healthcare professionals what they do to ensure your personal information stays protected.