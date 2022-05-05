Harris is working on opening two more businesses in near future

MT. RAINIER, Md. (WDVM) — Pushing through the pandemic has been rough for many businesses across the country. Close to home in Prince George’s County, one local entrepreneur talked about the struggles and how they managed to get through.

When the business well was running dry. Lisa Harris, the owner of the Waterhole, kept business flowing.

“So, it was a rollercoaster, but we made it through,” she said. “One of the things that we had to learn as a business, and I had to learn as an entrepreneur, is I had to pivot through change.”

Business fluctuated just as much as the constant changes in life during the pandemic.

“It wasn’t as convenient to just come in and get juice. They were trying to figure out home life; work life,” Harris continued.



Although the struggle was real, especially being a minority-owned business, today she can say she beat the odds.

“It stopped business for a little bit, and then people started tapping into, ‘Well let me build my immune system still. Let me focus on my health still,” she stated.

Some of her bestsellers are the Weekend Shot — which is an immunity booster with Vitamin C — and Miss Moss — which is made with sea moss and known to help with weight loss and much more.

Harris is working on opening two more businesses later down the line, something to celebrate this week, which is National Small Business Week.