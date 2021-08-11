House of Delegates member from Frederick named to leadership post in Maryland General Assembly

Delegate Jesse Pippy (R – Frederick) has been named chair of the Republican Caucus Steering Committee in the Maryland House of Delegates.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland General Assembly does not reconvene until January, but the Republican caucus has named a new legislative leadership team for 2022.

The minority leader and minority whip have appointed Delegate April Rose from Carroll County as assistant minority leader. Delegate Brian Chisholm from Anne Arundel County is the next assistant minority whip. Delegate Jesse Pippy from Frederick County is the new steering committee chairman. He will set the legislative agenda for the caucus.

“We support conservative principles,” Pippy says. “Limited government. We support law enforcement. We’re not going to raise taxes. We’re not going to raise fees.”

Delegate Pippy is a Republican candidate for the Maryland State Senate next year, the seat held by Senator Michael Hough, who is leaving the General Assembly to run for Frederick county executive.