House GOP caucus releases package to help small business with Covid economic relief

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Republicans in the Maryland General Assembly have released a plan to help small business impacted by the pandemic.

The minority party at the State House is calling for the creation of a hearing board in each county so business may have recourse if they feel COVID-related regulations are overbearing. Small business would also have legal immunity from suits arising from COVID-related litigation, with an appeals process in place.

Business owners would also be entitled to tax advantages if they make early withdrawals from a retirement account to keep their doors open during the pandemic.

“When you see someone drowning you don’t throw them a cinder block,” said Delegate Wayne Hartman (R – Wicomico & Worcester counties). “Taxing early withdrawals would do just that. This bill is a critical life preserver for Maryland businesse. and for citizens experiencing significant economic hardships because of Covid-19.”

The Republican proposal would exempt equipment taxes if the pandemic forced the business to close, with that equipment sitting idle.

Delegate Kevin Hornberger (R – Cecil County) said, “you.re a restaurant, you’re a gym, you’re a salon and you’ve been told by the state government that you can’t open. Or you have limited openings and that is really going to curtail the customers that come into your business. Well, guess what? The taxes on that equipment are still running.”

Delegate April Rose (R – Carroll County) said the situation across the state is dire.

“Our businesses are barley hanging on so we need to do whatever we can to assist them,” said Rose.

House Minority Leader, Delegate Nic Kipke (R – Anne Arundel County) said, “I’m optimistic that some of these ideas will see the light of day.”

Kipke cited an economic analysis projecting as many as 50,000 Maryland small businesses could be forced to close because of the pandemic.