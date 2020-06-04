Update: 1 person rescued from fire on N Locust St

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A residential fire on North Locust Street was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Washington County dispatch confirmed.

Authorities told WDVM one person was rescued from the second floor who was taken to the hospital. Fire crews are still in the area, working to find out the cause of the fire.

WDVM is on the scene and have more details as they become available.

N Locust St in Hagerstown, Maryland. (Google Maps)

