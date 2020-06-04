Update: 1 person rescued from fire on N Locust St

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A residential fire on North Locust Street was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Washington County dispatch confirmed.
Authorities told WDVM one person was rescued from the second floor who was taken to the hospital. Fire crews are still in the area, working to find out the cause of the fire.
WDVM is on the scene and have more details as they become available.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Lawmaker: US has had worst response to pandemic worldwide
- Montgomery County officials concerned protest will lead to spike in new cases
- Congresswoman supports civilian review of police force complaints in Loudoun County
- Lawmakers divided over Mattis’ criticism of Trump’s response to protests
- Gabrielle Union files complaint against NBC, ‘America’s Got Talent’
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App