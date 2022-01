Courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

SWANTON, Md. (WDVM) — One person is displaced following a fire on Mt. Zion Road in Garrett County on Friday. Maryland’s Office of the State Fire Marshal is still investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

A neighbor called the local fire department, as no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

An estimated $100,000 in damage was done to the residence.