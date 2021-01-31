House fire behind Smithsburg Elementary School

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Washington and Smithsburg Fire Company responded to a house fire around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

As the fireman arrived on the scene, smoke was coming from the second-story bedroom of the building. After the crew made quick attacks to keep the fire under, they successfully kept it in the single room after all the occupants were out of the room.

Sadly, it was later found that the residents’ two pet cats were killed in the blaze.