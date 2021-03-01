House explodes in injuries, 10 displaced, one injured

LIBERTYTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Fire and Rescue in Libertytown responded Monday evening to reports of a house exploding, where they found one man injured.

According to Fire and Rescue, units were dispatched around 8:38 p.m. to the 10500 block of Old Annapolis Road to reports of a house explosion. They found the man with significant burn injuries in the front yard when EMS providers assessed him and requested transport.

The report said that all other occupants evacuated before the explosion. 10 occupants were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting them. Firefighters noted no active fire, but there was substantial damage to the building.

Fire and Rescue stated that no firefighters were injured while responding. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.