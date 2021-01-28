Hotels and restaurants may be able to catch a break; additional $6.2 million approved

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Hotels, restaurants may be able to catch a break after the hospitality industry took a big hit since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Montgomery County Council voted to approve an additional $6.2 million to hotels and $5 million for restaurants to help get them back on track. The unanimous vote comes after the hotel industry lost over $160 million last year, that’s according to Visit Montgomery. Some of the funds will come from the state’s relief program. Establishments will be able to apply through the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

The County has lost $1.12 million room nights, occupancies have dropped from 78% to 28%, the average daily rate has dropped from $144 a night to $88 a night,” said Kelly Groff, Visit Montgomery.

Travel experts predict there may be a slight improvement in the travel and hospitality industry in late Spring.