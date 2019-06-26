Hostetter solar project granted tax break by county commissioners

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioners approved a tax break for the Hostetter Solar Farm project.

Project officials went before the commissioners during a meeting on June 25 to request a PILOT agreement. Attorney Andrew Wilkinson made it clear to commissioners that the tax break will also benefit the county.

County Commissioner Wayne Keefer voted against the request because he feels that this solar farm in particular doesn’t need to rely on the financial dependency of the county. Keefer also noted how he disagreed with this year’s PILOT agreement with the Rockdale Solar Farm.

“I voted against it but what the commissioners voted to do is offer a tax break for that company of roughly $180,000 over that time frame, for me personally that didn’t sit well,” Keefer said.

The solar project’s attorney, Andrew Wilkinson, believes the electricity generated will benefit the county. According to project officials, the initial capital investment for a solar farm is expensive and the company expects an initial capital outlay of $3,098,700.00 for solar panels and other equipment.