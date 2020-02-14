Hospice in Washington County hopes to survive challenges

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The future of Hospice of Washington County may be at a crossroads.

The non-profit has had growing support in the community for 40 years and has been at its present location on Northern Avenue in Hagerstown since 2006. It has 150 employees and 200 active volunteers devoting more than $200,000 in charity care last year.

But a prospective “certificate of need” potentially working its way through Maryland state government may be shaking up the Hagerstown-area market for hospice care. Out-of-state for-profit hospice providers are looking to get a foothold in the Washington County market, presenting a challenge to the hospice care delivered by the established provider already here.

“We are blessed that we are able to give back to the community,” says Ernesto E. Lopez, CEO of Hospice of Washington County as he prepares for a weekend radiothon to engage volunteers for support of Hospice.

Proceeds from the 2,300 private donations the hospice receives support its Doey House inpatient care facility.