Horse rescue advocates are urging others to help care for horses

BOONSBORO, Md ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has impacted many people, but it is also impacting horses.

Since COVID-19 began, many horse rescue advocates have seen an increase in horses being placed in kill pens, because a lot of people can not financially, but organization like Black Mountain View Farm Draft Rescue, tries to outbid kill buyers before the horses get shipped to the slaughter.

The goal of the organization is to take these horses in, rehabilitate them and find them adoptable homes through their rescue adoption contract.

If these horses are not able to be adopted, the rescue tries to let them live out their lives on their property, to make sure they do not end back up in the cycle of being shipped to a slaughter.







” It feels great, knowing that we can step in and take in as many as we can. I mean we understand that we cannot save them all, but we do try to do what we can.” said horse rescue advocate, Kelly Black.

Horse advocates say they are always looking for volunteers to help care for the horses. If you would like to volunteer connect with Black Mountain View Farm Draft Rescue located in Thurmont, Md.