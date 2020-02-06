Horse racing plan has impact far beyond Pimlico and Laurel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A $375 million bond proposal to refurbish Baltimore City’s legendary Pimlico racetrack and Laurel raceway in Anne Arundel County could set the stage for new revenue in Maryland’s far-western counties.

The plan being pushed by Sen. Guy Guzzone (D-Howard), chair of the Budget and Tax Committee, would allocate $180 million for the Pimlico project and $155 million for Laurel. But the funding for Pimlico would include plans for neighborhood community development in the deteriorating blocks surrounding the facility.

While Governor Larry Hogan supports the plan, he is opposed to a provision that would siphon some of the funding from the state’s Educational Trust Fund. Most of the financing would come from bonds iss6by the Maryland Stadium Authority.

And while western Maryland is a long distance from both tracks, Delegate Jason Buckel (R – Allegany) sees potential revenue from the plan for his district.

As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee Buckel will have an important role in crafting any bill sent to the governor for his signature.

Currently his region of the state collects $2.5 million from revenue generated by casino gambling at the Rock Gap Resort in Buckel’s district. And while that money has supported fire and EMS personnel as well as scholarships at Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland, the higher ed allocation is being squeezed out by higher costs for emergency services.

FSU President Ron Nowaczyk has expressed his concern to local county commissioners. But Delegate Buckel plans to tie the racetrack bill to addressing that shortfall in his district.

The bill also includes money to dismantle Bowie Race Course in Prince George’s County and develop that property for public recreation.