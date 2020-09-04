Horizon Goodwill organized a young adult program to help those that are struggling find a direction

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Goodwill in Hagerstown has revamped their Young Adult Solution center, to help better assist those that are struggling.

Organizers say despite the pandemic their goal remains the same to help young people.

With COVID-19 adding many challenges, there have been many young adults who have experienced homelessness and a lack of direction.

According to the Pew Research Center, in June 2020 28% of young people seemed to be struggling, this is the highest percentage of young adults experiencing difficulties since dating back to 1989.

However, Goodwill’s Young Adult Solution program is dedicated to helping the younger generation find their way by providing job training, financial literacy courses, and mental health services.





“It feels great to try to be apart of the solution especially because times are definitely different. We’ve had to adjust and redirect our purpose, but I think the main goal has always remained the same, which is being a helpful member of the community,” said Ben Sutton, Case Manager at Horizon Goodwill.

Organizers say anyone that is in need of assistance should come and seek help because it is never too late to build a future.