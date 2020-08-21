Horizon Goodwill in Hagerstown is providing free breakfast for community members

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has been challenging but many organizations are doing their best to help the community during this hardship.

The Horizon Goodwill in Hagerstown recently launched an initiative to help feed the community during the pandemic.

They are providing free breakfast to community members Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

This is a grab and go service, meaning locals are encouraged to walk up and take what they need.

The organizers say they recognize a growing need for food in the community and they hope this initiative will help those that need it most.





” It feels great to be able to do this, and one of the really unique opportunities that we have had during this time was to truly pivot the way we offered services. We look at what the needs of our community are, and we try to help fill it,” said Brooke Grossman, Chief Mission Officer at Horizon Goodwill.

Organizers say if anyone would like to donate food go to the Hagerstown site, and drop off any non-perishable items.