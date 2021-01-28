Hood College unveils renovated library in time for spring semester

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the opening of the newly renovated Beneficial-Hodson Library and Learning Commons at Hood College.

The $7.2 million renovation project began in January of 2020 and is complete just in time for the spring semester, featuring 16 new group study rooms, a coffee shop and more.

Hood President Andrea Chapdelaine says a university’s library is the most visible symbol of their mission for higher learning.

“I can’t wait to have everyone back on campus to see this magnificent space and even more so for our students to make it their own,” Chapdelaine said. “Days of trying to study in the midst of the chaos in Whitaker Center are over.”

Campus officials say the library has been appropriately spaced out to ensure social distancing, and limited the occupancy for study rooms.

Additional furniture that was on backorder because of the pandemic will be also installed in February.

Students are set to start their classes at Hood on February 1.