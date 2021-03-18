Hood College to create “leading-edge lab” in a partnership with Kite Pharma

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hood College is partnering with the biopharmaceutical company, Kite, to “help train the cell therapy workforce in Frederick County”.

Kite has plans to open a new facility in Urbana sometime in the future, but for the time being, it will partner with Hood College to train Kite employees and Hood students in cell therapy manufacturing.

Kite will install a new of-the-art lab in Hood’s Hodson Science and Technology Center. School officials say this partnership will help fulfill their commitment to their students and the business community in Frederick County.

“This partnership really works to ensure that they’re going to have those valuable hands-on applied learning experiences right here on our campus with some cutting edge technology that that kite is providing here in this space,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Debbie Ricker.

Students in the biomedical field will have the opportunity to have an “innovative, leading-edge and industry-relevant education.”

The lab is expected to be completed and open for use this May.